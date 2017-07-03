Where to be in the CSRA for the Fourth of July

CSRA (WJBF) – If you are looking for something to do on July 3rd or July 4th in the CSRA we have you covered.

On July 3, McDuffie County is celebrating America’s birthday a day early.

The Freedom Blast kicks off in downtown Thomson from 7:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. on the lawn of the

Thomson-McDuffie County Government Complex.

There will be sack races, a dunking booth and plenty of food.

Admission is $5 a person.

On July 4, there will be several events held to celebrate Independence Day.

Augusta will hold its Fourth of July event during the afternoon and festivities will get underway at 4 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be arts and crafts, inflatables for the kids and funnel cakes at the Augusta Common, then fireworks over the Savannah River, as soon as it gets dark.

In Columbia County, there will be an additional Independence Day celebration as well.

“Boom in the Park” is from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. at Evans Towne Center Park.

The event is billed as the largest fireworks show in the CSRA.

However, to celebrate local history, there will be a ceremony to honor the Georgia men who signed the Declaration back in 1776.

The annual ceremony will have music, the presentation of colors, a toast to the flag and guest speakers.

It all starts that morning with music at 8:30 a.m. and the formal event at 9 a.m.

Just go to the Augusta’s Signers Monument, on Greene Street in front of the Government Center.

After the event, you can tour the home of George Walton and the tours will be free at 10 a.m.

The Augusta Library is also having a celebration.

The Fireworks on the Patio event is from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Main Library on Telfair Street.

There will be food and music, plus you’ll be able to see the downtown fireworks display from the library’s terrace.

All proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Augusta Library.

You must purchase your tickets early.

To do that, go to Eventbrite, the Augusta Library’s website or you can visit any of the city’s library branches.

If you are looking to adopt a pet for the holiday, the Aiken County Animal Shelter is offering Independence Day, specials for those who want to find a new four-legged friend.

The group is offering dog adoptions for just $17.76, that’s more than $50 off the normal fee, and cats can be adopted for just $10.

All animals up for adoption are already microchipped, are up to date on their shots and have been spayed or neutered.

The specials run until July 9, 2017.