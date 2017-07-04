African Americans discuss why they don’t celebrate July Fourth holiday

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – A study from debate.org showed that more than 50% of African Americans are NOT celebrating the fourth. We spoke with a few people that say; this one nation, still feels divided.

Most Americans will be celebrating this day with family, food, and fun, while others say this day means so much more than to them than that.

“And people celebrate the fourth of July now as a holiday, per say holiday, enjoyment pleasure, drinking, fun, picnicing — and they may take a brief moment to pause and realize it’s the celebration of the birth of our country,” said Professor Robert L. Jones, Assistant History Professor at Paine College.

Robert Jones is a history professor at Paine College and a Vietnam Combat Veteran. He wanted to touch on why he does share a passion for patriotism, but also why he felt he didn’t want to celebrate the fourth like most.

“Of course given the current environment in America and the mean spiritedness, and the racial profiling, African Americans feel somewhat detached from the celebratory nature that the Fourth of July and patriotism is all about,” said Professor Robert L. Jones, Assistant History Professor at Paine College.

“Sometimes there’s a lot of bitterness when it comes to the patriotism, because we have not been fairly treated and so that raises some concern,” said Reverand Herman Skip Mason, Jr., Pastor of Trinity CME Church of Augusta.

Reverend Mason says this day is -not- a day for a party, at least not for him.

“I don’t celebrate the fourth of July for what it stands for in terms of the declaration of Independence, I am an American, but I’m also African American,” said Reverand Herman Skip Mason, Jr., Pastor of Trinity CME Church of Augusta.

“And I maintain that if you take African American history out of American history you don’t have a true picture of American History,” said Professor Robert L. Jones, Assistant History Professor at Paine College.

Professor Jones also wanted to throw in a word of advice to the younger generation.

“I hope that before my demise I see a kinda of rolling back towards that definitive sense of, American, one nation under God because right now we’re not that,” said Professor Robert L. Jones, Assistant History Professor at Paine College.