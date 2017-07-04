Community remembers Lincoln County Sheriff Bruce Beggs

Related Coverage Lincoln County Sheriff dies after apparent heart attack

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A community is mourning the untimely death of Lincoln County Sheriff Bruce Beggs.

On Monday night, Beggs passed away from a heart attack, while walking his dog near his home.

His deputies and close friends tell WJBF NewsChannel 6 Sheriff Beggs was a great leader, he loved his hometown and there wasn’t a thing he wouldn’t do for Lincoln County.

“Lincoln County just lost, as I said before, a good soldier. A humble soldier. A God-fearing soldier,” said longtime friend Charlie Murray.

The unexpected death of Sheriff Beggs has rocked the close-knit community to its core.

“When we woke up Monday morning, what we were looking forward to today was what we were going to cook for lunch and visit with family and friends, and so forth.” Glenn Creech, a close friend of Beggs, said. “Every now and then God throws you a curve ball that you don’t see coming, and we didn’t see this coming.”

The longtime law enforcement officer served as Superior Court Clerk, before becoming Sheriff in 2012.

For many, Beggs embodied the true spirit of Lincoln County, as he was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Longtime friend Charlie Murray says everything Beggs did for his community, he did with love in his heart.

“He wasn’t concerned about filling up his jail. He was concerned about the people,” Murray said.

Deputy Leighton Taylor says Beggs asked him to join the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, when he was elected.

Taylor didn’t think twice about saying yes, to a man who has been like a father to him.

“He was one of my closest friends. He joked with me all the time, but he also stayed on me and taught me a lot about law enforcement.” Taylor told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “He wanted me to do the best that I could do and I always did try to do the best that I could do, for him.”

While Beggs may be gone, his legacy will live on in Lincoln County through his leadership as Sheriff and his efforts to remodel the courthouse, as Superior Court Clerk.

“Mr. Carlton Beggs, their father, he coined a phrase “our family serving yours,” and Bruce dedicated his life to making that his motto.” Creech said. “As he served in the public eye for many years here in Lincoln County.”

Sid Hatfield has transitioned from Deputy Sheriff to Sheriff of Lincoln County.

The visitation will be on Wed., July 5th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The funeral is on Thurs., July 6th at the First Assembly of God at 3 p.m.