A new lawsuit requesting a new election to be held in GA

By Published: Updated:

GEORIGA (WJBF) – A new lawsuit claims Georgia’s electronic touchscreen voting system is so riddled with problems that the results of a recent House Election should be tossed out.

The lawsuit by the Coalition for Good Governance and six Georgia voters was filed Monday.

It seeks to overturn the results of the June 20th runoff election between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

Handel was declared the winner.

The lawsuit requests a new election be held.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s