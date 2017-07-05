A new lawsuit requesting a new election to be held in GA

GEORIGA (WJBF) – A new lawsuit claims Georgia’s electronic touchscreen voting system is so riddled with problems that the results of a recent House Election should be tossed out.

The lawsuit by the Coalition for Good Governance and six Georgia voters was filed Monday.

It seeks to overturn the results of the June 20th runoff election between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

Handel was declared the winner.

The lawsuit requests a new election be held.