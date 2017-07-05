Allisha Gray named WNBA Rookie of the Month for second straight month

Courtesy: WNBA Press Release

NEW YORK – Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray today was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for games played in June. Gray earned the honor for the second month in a row.

The fourth overall pick in WNBA Draft 2017 presented by State Farm led all rookies in scoring (11.4 ppg), rebounding (4.6 rpg), steals (1.27 spg) and minutes played (28.4 mpg) for the month. She also ranked second among first-year players in assists (2.1 apg) and blocked shots (0.64 bpg). Her scoring and rebounding averages were both among the top 20 overall in the Western Conference, and she tied for eighth in the West in steals.

Gray helped the Wings close the month with four consecutive victories. She scored in double figures in eight of her 11 games, including 12-point performances in each of her final two games of June as Dallas defeated the San Antonio Stars 81-69 on June 23 and beat the Connecticut Sun 96-82 on June 25.

Other highlights of Gray’s month included:

• June 16 vs. New York: In a career-high 36 minutes, scored 16 points and tied a career high with nine rebounds in a 102-93 overtime loss to the Liberty.

• June 18 @ Washington: Contributed 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in an 87-83 win over the Mystics.

For the season, Gray is averaging rookie highs of 12.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.29 steals and 0.71 blocks. She has started all 17 games for Dallas, which is 8-9 entering tonight’s matchup against the Atlanta Dream (8 p.m. ET, WNBA LEAGUE PASS).