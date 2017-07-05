Call for more restrictions on neighborhood fireworks

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) For some fireworks are as American as the Fourth of July.

“Me and my son enjoyed the fireworks last night,” said Byron Ward.

“You shot them off at your house?”

“We sure did,” he said

“In the neighborhood?”

“Right in the yard,” said Ward.

“You never know when they’re might be a neighbor who might be dying in hospice or that pets that are scared to death I just think there should be more conversation,” said Lorna Barrett.

Pet Advocate Lorna Barrett is starting that conversation in Augusta sending this letter to the Mayor and commissioners calling for more restrictions and limitations on the use of private fireworks.

“Fewer days not to go on for a week at a time or certain hours even the law says right now midnight but it went on late after midnight last night,” said Barrett.

Barrett says she wants city leaders take a serious look at fire works in in neighborhoods.

‘The conversation needs to happen, what can we do about it,” she said.

“If the commissioners want to take it up I’d certainly be happy you know to be part of that dialogue but again it’s state law it certainly something that gives us pause you obviously have a citizens who’s raised a concern about it,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

“It would not hurt for us to take a look at it to see if there needs to be some changes to find out if there are changes are available what changes we at a local level would be able to enact,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

But adding restrictions may not be a popular move.

“We should be able to have legal fireworks in Augusta,” said Ward.

“Would you like the city to put any restrictions at all on them?”

“No sir I sure wouldn’t,” said Ward.

“I think there could be some restrictions for the rest of us taxpayers and our peace and quiet that’s the thing people don’t consider is that you and I as residents we expect peace and quiet in our homes,” said Barrett.

Barrett says she would like to see the commission form a committee to begin the discussion of what can be done to put limits on fireworks.