CSRA broadcasting icon John Radeck passes away

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The WJBF NewsChannel 6 family is mourning a big loss in the local broadcasting business as John Radeck has passed away.

Mr Radeck, lovingly known on the air as Bwawna John, was a true television icon in the CSRA.

Radeck also served as General Manager for WJBF for many years and was deeply involved in the community.

He is survived by his wife Janice and several adult children.

Visitation for Mr. Radeck will be held this Friday at Posey’s Funeral home in North Augusta, from 5 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church North Augusta this Saturday at 11 a.m.