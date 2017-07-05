CSRA broadcasting icon John Radeck passes away

By Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The WJBF NewsChannel 6 family is mourning a big loss in the local broadcasting business as John Radeck has passed away.

Mr Radeck, lovingly known on the air as Bwawna John, was a true television icon in the CSRA.

Radeck also served as General Manager for WJBF for many years and was deeply involved in the community.

He is survived by his wife Janice and several adult children.

Visitation for Mr. Radeck will be held this Friday at Posey’s Funeral home in North Augusta, from 5 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church North Augusta this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s