AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — After the first game of the GreenJackets series against Columbia was suspended in the 7th inning because of a power outage on Tuesday night, the teams returned to Lake Olmstead to finish that game Wednesday with the GreenJackets holding on for a 5-3 win.

The GreenJackets also defeated Columbia 7-2 in game two to secure the series victory.

Augusta improved to 7-7 during the second half, while Columbia fell to 5-8. The series finale is Thursday at 7:05 p.m.