Kidnapper serving life escapes from SC prison

By Published:

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – A man serving life for a kidnapping in Richland Co. has escaped from a maximum security prison in Dorchester Co.

SC Department of Corrections say it happened at the Lieber Correctional Institute in Ridgeville, SC.

Jimmy Causey, 46, escaped around 1:55 p.m. on July 5.

The release from the SC DOC says the Lieber Correctional Institute is a maximum level security facility. Officials offered no details about how Causey escaped the facility in the release.

Investigators are looking for Causey and say there is a reward.  Anyone with information is asked to call (877) 349-2130.

