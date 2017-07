RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a wanted man.

39-year-old Kelvin Hatcher is wanted for Aggravated Child Molestation and Burglary.

Investigators say the incident happened Monday.

Hatcher is known to frequent the area around Milledgeville Road in Augusta, Ga.

If you have any information on Hatcher’s location, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080