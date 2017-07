AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s heating up outside and if you’re looking for a place to cool off here is a list of Augusta’s cooling centers, times and numbers.

Heating and Cooling Shelters Address Phone Number Hours Carrie J. Mays Center 1014 11th Ave. Augusta, GA 706-821-2827 10:30am – 7:00pm Bernie Ward Center 1941 Lumpkin Rd. Augusta, GA 706-790-0588 9:00am – 8:00pm Blythe Center 3129 HWY 88, Blythe, GA 706-592-4988 9:30am – 6:00pm Henry H. Brigham Center 2463 Golden Camp Rd. Augusta, GA 706-771-2654 11:00am – 8:00pm May Park 622 4th St. Augusta, GA 706-724-0504 9:30am – 8:00pm McBean Center 1155 Hephzibah/McBean Rd. Hephzibah, GA 706-560-2628 8:30am – 6:00pm Sand Hills Center 2540 Wheeler Rd. Augusta, GA 706-842-1912 9:00am – 5:00pm W.T. Johnson Center 1606 Hunter St. Augusta, GA 706-821-2866 9:00am – 12:00pm Warren Road Center 300 Warren Rd. Augusta, GA 706-860-2833 10:00am – 7:00pm Diamond Lakes Regional Park 4335 Windsor Spring Rd. Hephzibah, GA 706-826-1370 6:00am – 8:00pm