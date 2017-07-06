Man charged in child molestation case in Millen

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) – A suspected child molester remains behind bars in Millen.

37-year-old Marco Steven Enriquez has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Sodomy, Rape, Incest, Child Molestation, Aggravated Child Molestation, and Aggravated Sexual Battery.

Enriques was in superior court July 5 for a bond and preliminary hearing where he received no bond.

A search warrant was conducted at Enriquez’s residence located at 721 Cleveland Avenue where a number of different narcotics were located.

William Rhett Smith, who was also at the residence was charged with Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

 

