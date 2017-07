Millen, Ga. (WJBF) – Two females who were last seen on Thursday, July 7 in Millen, Ga near their residence at 529 Briar Creek Apartments is now missing.

48-year-old Tina Marie Purdy and 27-year-old Krystle Marie Norman are mother and daughter and the Millen Police Department would like your help in finding them.

If you have more information on their whereabouts or have seen them please contact the Millen Police Department at (478) 982-2750.