Paul Millsap thanks Hawks fans in Instagram post

ATLANTA — After four all-star seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Paul Millsap agreed to a three-year, $90 milllion deal with the Denver Nuggets earlier this week.
He told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution the Hawks never offered a contract to remain with the team.
On Thursday, he posted a heartfelt thank you to Hawks fans and the city of Atlanta.
Tried to find the words to better help explain how much the fans and the city of Atlanta has meant to me but words can not explain it. From an average Joe to a 4 time All ⭐️. Atlanta I could not have done it without you. Thank you for an amazing 4 years! Thank you for embrace me and my family and for always having my back. I will always hold a special place in my heart for you. #truetoatlanta#anchormanout #untilnexttime