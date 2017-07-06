Starbucks manufacturing facility to expand soon

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) – The Augusta Economic Development Authority has announced that Starbucks will nearly double the size of their Augusta manufacturing facility by adding 140,000 square feet to their current 180,000 square feet and will create up to 100 new jobs for the growing area.

The announcement was made Thursday morning by the Starbucks Corporate Headquarters in Seattle.

The plant currently employs 185 Starbucks partners and construction on the new facility will begin in the summer and will be completed fall of 2019.