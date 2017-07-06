Two people charged in child molestation case in Millen GA

MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) – 37-year-old Marco Steven Enriquez of Millen, Ga. has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Sodomy, Rape, Incest, Child Molestation, Aggravated Child Molestation, and Aggravated Sexual Battery.

Enriquez was arrested on June 26, 2017, for the following charges and the investigation started after a report of child molestation was made to the Millen Police Department on June 25.

Enriques was in superior court July 5 for a bond and preliminary hearing where he received no bond.

A search warrant was conducted at Enriquez’s residence located at 721 Cleveland Avenue where a number of different narcotics were located.

William Rhett Smith, who was also at the residence was charged with Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

At this time other arrests relating to the narcotics and child molestation are pending the ongoing investigation.