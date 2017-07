MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJBF) – An after hour visit to a Myrtle Beach Water Park landed two teens in jail after police say they bragged about it on social media.

Logan Larrimore and Farren Lane are both 18 years-old.

Myrtle Beach police say that the two talked on Snapchat early Saturday morning about jumping the fence and going down the slides at Myrtle Waves Water Park.

The two posted videos showing them eating food they stole and both are now charged with Third-Degree Burglary.