Aiken rescue working with Augusta attorney to find person responsible for dumped puppy covered in maggots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Aiken rescue is working with an Augusta attorney to track down the person responsible for a puppy covered in maggots.

Everything kicked off Wednesday, when a volunteer of Saving the Chain Dogs in Aiken responded to a post on Facebook about a 2-week-old puppy that was found in a dumpster in Augusta.

Without hesitation the group jumped into action, but they weren’t expecting it to be as bad as it was.

Now they are searching for the person who left puppy Trent for dead.

“Is this one of maybe the worst things you’ve seen,” asked WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Yes. I always say it, I always tells her this, I think I’ve seen it all, but no.” Gina Gonzalez said. “This is by far the worst.”

Gonzalez tried her best to fight back tears as she looked at the puppy she saved from the brink of death.

The puppy, now named Trent, was found in a plastic bag in the dumpster at Charlestowne South Apartments by a resident.

Gonzalez rescued the dog and brought it straight to All God’s Creatures Veterinary Hospital.

“When this little guy came in, he did have maggots on both sides of him that we were having to take care of.” Dr. Scarlett Timmons told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Vet techs immediately began intensive treatment to remove the maggots covering the puppy, while working to save Trent’s right eye.

Which, despite their best effort, they couldn’t.

“They were eating him from the inside out,” said Dr. Timmons. “There were a lot.”

Augusta Attorney Joseph Rhodes got wind of the efforts to save the puppy from Facebook.

The attorney says he made a donation to help with the medical bills, but as an animal lover he plans to do more.

“The point of contacting Robin was to find out as much information as I could about how this happened. To puppy Trent and I want to find that out, So I could put as much information together and send a document to the Sheriff and the district attorney requesting that they open an investigation and the district attorney can use their subpoena power to get any video tapes or making witnesses appear that may have information about how this happened to puppy Trent, and then prosecute the guy that did this,” Rhodes told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

If you have any information please contact Joseph Rhodes, Saving the Chain Dogs or the Sheriff’s Office.

The rescue if offering a $300 dollar reward.

Donations to help puppy Trent can be called into All God’s Creatures in Augusta at 706-250-1861.

Dr. Timmons says Trent’s condition is slowly improving and hopes that by next week he will be able to go home with a foster.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.