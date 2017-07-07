Augusta tech company named one of best places to work

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — If you’re walking down Broad Street, you might not even notice it, but a tech company, much like Facebook and Google, is located there.

“MealViewer is a software package that helps school nutrition directors focus on communication, student health and program growth,” CEO and co-founder Tommy Wafford said.

The business also has an app that gives parents and students a look at their school’s lunch menu.

“You can see what’s in your food, all the nutrition analysis, if you’ve got allergies, it will alert you and let you know what not to eat as well,” Wafford said.

The internet startup has been around for five years, but moved into a downtown location about a year ago.

The office is unique. It’s an open space to create a collaborative work environment.

“We have ping-pong, which the boys play on lunch and it’s fun to have a place where people actually have fun. We’re all friends. We all hang out at work and outside of work, so that type of laid back environment is super awesome,” Executive Assistant Anna Logan said.

All reasons why Wafford’s employees consider MealViewer one of the best places to work.

MealViewer’s benefits are outstanding as well. Wafford says he wants his staff to have a great quality of life.

“If you’ve been here five years you get a three-week paid sabbatical, on the company, to go do a bucket list thing. And there are two rules, you can’t do any work while you’re gone and you have to bring back stories and lessons for the rest of the group,” Wafford said.

MealViewer employees also say their work gives them a sense of purpose.

It’s something Wafford specifically wanted to bring to downtown Augusta.

“Hopefully, we get to be a leader in that and not just a part of it. We came here on purpose because we saw the potential of downtown. We set up shop here on this block for a reason. Hopefully we’re able to help bring in more companies,” Wafford said.

MealViewer is the only company in our area to be named on Georgia Trend Magazine’s list of best places to work.

Most of the awarded businesses are located in the Atlanta area.

For more information about MealViewer, check out their website.