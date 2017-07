AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators responded Friday to reports of a dead body found inside a vehicle in Augusta.

The body was reportedly found in a car outside the Family Dollar on Deans Bridge Road.

The death has been ruled as suspicious.

No word on the cause of death.

RCSO Deputies and Investigators are out at Family Dollar, 3300 blk of Deans Bridge Rd, regarding a suspicious death. No further info. — Richmond County S.O. (@RCSOGA) July 7, 2017