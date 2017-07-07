Crawfordville grins and “bears” it

CRAWFORDVILLE,Ga, (WJBF)

In her 83 years this was a -first- for Doris Weaver.

“I aint never had nothing like this what do you make of it I don’t know what that thing was but it was right along in here,” said Doris.

Doris says what was right along her front porch was an unexpected and unwanted visitor, a bear.

“I aint never seen a bear like that,” said Doris.

Her nephew Willie didn’t believe Doris at first until he got to the backyard trash barrel

‘I came and looked at the trash can that’s what I seen right there,” said Willie Harper.

The trash can looked like it had been ripped in half, that’s not the way Willie remembered it.

“It was fine, perfectly fine,” he said.

Seeing is believing and not only do is there the trash can there’s a picture of the bear and some shaky cell phone video of the bear, for Doris, it’s a bit unbearable.

“I keep my doors locked I can tell you that,” said Doris

Granted some folks are a little jumpy here in Taliaferro County not every day you see a bear you never know when one might attack.

Are people a little jumpy in Crawfordville?

“Now it is, they are the ones that know about it,” said Angela Lane.

“You wouldn’t want to see a bear jump out at ya,” I said scaring Angela with a teddy bear.

But seeing a bear up close can take a quiet out of the quiet times here in the country and make them a lot more exciting.

Do you ever want them to be that exciting again?”

“No not when I’m thinking about him coming back in my yard,” said Doris.

Let’s hope Doris wish not to see Yogi again, really bears fruit, out there somewhere in Crawfordville George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.