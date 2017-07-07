Dr. Whitfield discusses an important topic most are reluctant to talk about

Dr. Whitfield from Acute Surgical Care joins us in this segment of The Dish for an important topic most are reluctant to talk about.

Originally from Tennessee, Dr. Whitfield graduated from The University of Tennessee College of Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC, followed by his colorectal fellowship in Shreveport, LA. He is board certified in both general surgery and colorectal surgery. He offers cutting edge minimally invasive and robotic surgery and is currently welcoming all new patients.

Dr. Whitfield offers treatment for the following disease processes:

Cancer of the colon, rectum, and anus

Diverticulitis

Benign anorectal disease, including hemorrhoids, fissures, abscess, and fistulas

Inflammatory bowel disease

Rectal prolapse

Fecal incontinence

Screening for colorectal cancer

Gallbladder

Hernia

Dr. Whitfield and his wife, Heather, have one child. Together, they enjoy outdoor activities, travel, and spending time in downtown Augusta.