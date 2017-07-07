GreenJackets to honor Drew Passmore on Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The GreenJackets have partnered with Augusta Christian Schools to honor Drew Passmore and help raise money for the scholarship established in his name with #BattleWon night on Saturday.

Their game against Asheville is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

To make sure a portion of your ticket sale goes toward the scholarship, you must purchase your ticket before Noon on Saturday using the link and code below.

For more information on how to donate directly to the scholarship, please call Augusta Christian Schools at 706-863-2905 or email the baseball program (aclionsbaseball@gmail.com).

Via Augusta GreenJackets:

#BattleWon Night Rundown:

In partnership with Augusta Christian Schools the GreenJackets are hosting a night at Lake Olmstead Stadium to honor Drew Passmore.

There are 2 opportunities to get involved and support.

The first opportunity is a ticket fundraiser to raise funds for a new Scholarship to be created in honor of Drew Passmore. Tickets are only $10 and $4 of every ticket will go towards the scholarship. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

How to get FUNdraiser tickets:

www.greenjacketsbaseball.com/tickets

July 8th Game

General Admission Tickets

Code: BATTLEWON

Secondly, the GreenJackets will be wearing specialty Augusta Pirates Jerseys to honor our past and proceeds of the Jersey off the Back Auction will benefit the Scholarship Fund. Bidding starts when the gates open and ends at the end of the 6th inning.