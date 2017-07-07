Hostage situation at bank near Atlanta

UPDATE:

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF/WSB) -All hostages have been released, suspect still inside.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF/WSB) – Police are on the scene of a hostage situation at a bank northwest of Atlanta.

According to WSB TV, the suspect called channel 2 news asking to talk to a reporter.

WSB says the man claimed to have a bomb inside the Wells Fargo bank on Windy Hill Road. That road is currently closed. He also said he does not want to hurt anyone and if he does detonate the bomb, he would let the two people go.

Motorists are being asked to avoid that area of Atlanta.

WSB was able to speak with two bank workers who said they are in the building with the hostage taker and are ok.

In a conversation the lasted more than 30 minutes with a Channel 2 News assignment editor, he also said he was a homeless Marine veteran who served two tours in Iraq with a supply company. He told the assignment editor he was unhappy with his experiences with the VA. The assignment editor describes his tone as calm and respectful during their conversation.

The man is also in contact with police. FBI agent Steve Emmett told Channel 2’s Mark Winne the FBI is providing assistance in several areas.