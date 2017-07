GREENWOOD Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A plane has crashed in Greenwood County.

The FAA says the Cessna T337D aircraft crashed in a wooded area while on approach to the Greenwood County Airport, Greenwood, SC at 6:30 am Friday morning.

The plane crashed near the Greenwood County airport on Terminal Road, according to Lieutenant John Long with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

Long says two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.