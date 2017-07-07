Pringles releases Top Ramen Chicken flavor

By Published:

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — What happens when the potato chip and Top Ramen world collide? We’re about to find out.

Pringles announced they’re bringing Nissin’s Top Ramen Chicken flavor to a can of chips near you.

According to a news release about the new flavor, “Pringles flavorologists worked closely with Nissin to pop the top on a classic noodle dish and bring the fan-favoriteTop Ramen Chicken Flavor to life on a Pringles crisp. The result –a crisp that tastes like Nissin Top Ramen Chicken Flavor right out of the bowl.”

The chip maker says the flavor will be available at Dollar General stores for around $1.50 a can.

