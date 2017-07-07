SC Election Commission will not provide voter information investigating voter fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Election Commission says it won’t provide voter information to a White House Panel investigating voter fraud.

The commission says it reviewed state laws and consulted with the state’s attorney general’s office.

Information requested by the president panel includes names, party affiliation, and partial social security numbers.

South Carolina’s Republican Party chairman says state law allows anyone to buy voter data for $2,500 dollars.

He says he plans on buying that data to turn over to the White House Commission.