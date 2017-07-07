Special guest, Stink Bamboo, joins us for a musical performance in this segment of The Dish.

More about Stink Bamboo:

http://www.stinkbamboo.com/

http://facebook.com/stinkbamboo

Stink Bamboo is an alternative-fusion trio from Aiken, SC with just the right amount of groove, jazz licks and pop infused melodies to get you moving and feeling good. At first the name may catch you off guard, but then again so does their music. That’s the part of the charm and appeal to this powerful indie group that continues to captivate and wow audiences. Tevey, Ruby and Rocky form this lighthearted trio who compose, perform and produce all of their original music. Listeners will immediately noticed a vast array of different styles and genres of music consistently swirling throughout the songs. Weaving in and out of jazz, pop, R&B and even reggae at times, the band creates an amalgamation of mellifluous tunes that will be sure to get stuck in your head.

Stink Bamboo has performed with groups such as Pip the Pansy, Those Manic Seas, Little Tybee and even CeCe Peniston. The trio has been featured on MTV’s Artists to Watch page, were the musical guests for the 2016 TEDx Augusta, have won several local music awards such as the James Brown Award for favorite soul/hip hop group, have released a full length album “Ambēdo” available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and are currently working on their second album. Recently, the group had one of their original songs land on the soundtrack to a full length documentary film about local artist Leoanard “Porkchop” Zimmerman. The film is entitled HAPPY Documentary: A Small Film with A Big Smile which has been making its rounds on the international film festival circuit and has even picked up several awards along the way.

You can catch Stink Bamboo this summer at the Morris Museum of Art on Sunday July 16th and at the Riverwalk on Saturday August 12th. Both of these performances are free events that are open to the public. For more tour dates you can follow Stink Bamboo on their website http://www.stinkbamboo.com.