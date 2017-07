Police in Aiken County are investigating after a body was found near the train tracks across from the post office in Warrenville, SC.

The Aiken County Coroner says they are are trying to notify the next of kin.

Although authorities say the body was not struck by the train, the death is being considered suspicious.

Drug paraphernalia was also found near of the body.

An autopsy will be conducted in Newberry, SC.