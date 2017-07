RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Richmond County Dispatch, there has been a woods, grass, or brush fire on Meadowbrook Drive and Langdon Drive in Augusta, Ga. causing power outages for residents.

Residents have called WJBF NewsChannel 6 reporting that there are power outages along Deans Bridge Road as well.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 is currently out on the scene and will have more as the story develops.