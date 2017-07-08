Lincoln County coroner running for sheriff after long time sheriff dies

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Lincoln County coroner says he’s running for sheriff after long time sheriff Bruce Beggs passed away this week.

Beggs was laid to rest on Thursday.

County coroner Paul Reviere says he wants to take over as sheriff to continue Beggs’ legacy of keeping a united community.

Reviere has been coroner since 1991. He’s been working in the coroner’s office for more than 37 years.

Deputy Sheriff Sid Hatfield is now Interim Sheriff of Lincoln County, per state law.

County officials believe a special election for sheriff will be held in November.