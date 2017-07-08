Lincoln County coroner running for sheriff after long time sheriff dies

By Published:

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Lincoln County coroner says he’s running for sheriff after long time sheriff Bruce Beggs passed away this week.

Beggs was laid to rest on Thursday.

County coroner Paul Reviere says he wants to take over as sheriff to continue Beggs’ legacy of keeping a united community.

Reviere has been coroner since 1991. He’s been working in the coroner’s office for more than 37 years.

Deputy Sheriff Sid Hatfield is now Interim Sheriff of Lincoln County, per state law.

County officials believe a special election for sheriff will be held in November.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s