McCormick’s Mataeo Durant verbally commits to Duke University

MCCORMICK, S.C.– McCormick running back Mataeo Durant verbally committed to Duke University on Saturday afternoon.

The two-time All-State and All-CSRA selectee battled injuries during his junior season, but in six games he racked up 1,275 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He also made 83 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss on defense.

Durant chose Duke over Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Wofford.

“I chose Duke because I thought it was the best for me academically and athletically,” Durant said. “I felt like this degree alone would set me up for life and I love the coaches and felt like I could make a big impact on the program.”

“It’s been an incredible journey the past couple years watching him get recruited and not having to do much convincing to the college coaches about how special of a kid they’re getting,” former McCormick head coach Russ Schneider said.

Durant also said making it to the Division I level out of a small school like McCormick is a dream come true.

“Today means a lot,” Durant said. “It means I set a precedent for McCormick County that you can make it. If you believe you can achieve.”

“I’m living the dream. When I was younger I always said, ‘Mom I want to play college football one day,’ and now it’s happening.”

Durant begins his senior season at McCormick on August 18th against Fox Creek.