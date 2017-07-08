Overseas trip continues for President Trump

(Hamburg, Germany)

President Donald Trump says he hopes to take U.S. relations with Singapore to a “much bigger” level.

Trump commented at the top of a meeting with Singapore’s prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong (lee haz-ee-en lahng). The leaders are attending an international summit in Germany.

Trump described the relationship between the countries as “very close” and said they expect to do “excellent things together.” He also said they currently have a “very big” relationship and predicted that “it will probably get much bigger” under his leadership.

Lee said he also hoped to do many more things with the U.S.