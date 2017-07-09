Augusta man dies in motorcycle crash in Glenn Hills area

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — An Augusta man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Vernon Drive in Augusta.

Richmond County coroner Mark Bowen says 53-year-old Francis Thomas Godbolt Jr. was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control of it and crashed into a utility pole.

Godbolt was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The coroner says Godbolt was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

Bowen also believes speed was a contributing factor.

An autopsy will not be performed.