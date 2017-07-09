Local girl using her baking skills to raise money for Arwen and Violet Bargeron

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF)– A local girl is using her baking skills to raise money for two girls in need. You may remember Arwen and Violet Bargaron. The two sisters were critically injured in a crash that happened a month ago on Belair Road in Columbia County.

11-year-old Brittany Joiner set a goal to raise $2,500 for Arwen and Violet’s medical expenses. One month later, she’s only a few hundred dollars away from that goal. Being so young, Brittany said seeing her friend Arwen unconscious in the hospital was a lot to take in.

“I was hoping God would help her, and He did obviously, but I wasn’t really sure,” Brittany Joiner, Founder of Britt’s Bakery, said.

Friday, June 2nd is the day that forever changed the lives of not only 6 Columbia County kids, but an entire community. Tara McConnell was driving six kids when a pickup truck hit their car at the intersection of Belair and Columbia Roads. All 6 kids were hospitalized.

Investigators say McConnell’s blood alcohol level was nearly 6 times the legal limit. The wreck left two of those children, 11-year-old Arwen and a 6-year-old Violet in critical condition.

Three days later, the community held a vigil, accepting donations for the families. But for 11-year-old Brittany Joiner, that wasn’t enough.

“Cakes, cupcakes, spaghetti dinners, muffins, banana breads. I actually started this last month, and today is our one month anniversary,” Brittany explained.

As of Sunday, Brittany has sold enough cupcakes, but $300 is the only thing keeping her from the $2,500 goal. Brittany’s mom, Holly, said she expected the effort to take six months.

“The community support has been amazing. When she came to me and said she ‘I want to raise $2,500″ as a mother, I just kind of went into panic,” Holly said.

Holly explained all of the proceeds go directly to the sisters, all thanks to a friend who has been donating ingredients. She said the accident led to many tough conversations for Martinez Elementary parents.

“But to see the kids coming together and knowing it’s going to be ok, and to see just that blind faith has really been awesome,” Holly said.

“Keep trying to get better, keep going to rehab and I think God’s miracles are going to continue for you,” Brittany said, of Arwen and Violet.

Both Arwen and Violet are still recovering. Arwen is doing much better after a major brain injury. Violet is paralyzed and learning to use her new wheelchair.

To buy baked good from Brittany Joiner in support of the sisters, visit the Facebook page @BrittsBakery or call Britt’s Bakery at (706) 250-6988.