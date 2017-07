WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – For those of you in and around Wilkes County Georiga, you may have felt the ground shake a little bit Sunday morning.

The United States Geological Society confirms that there was an actual earthquake Sunday.

The 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit around 4:47 a.m. that morning.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the city of Washington.

No reports of any injuries or damage.