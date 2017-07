NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Preparation is underway for the 2017 Nike Peach Jam.

The 22nd annual tournament kicks off Wednesday, July 12 at the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, Sc.

The event brings together high school basketball players and college coaches from all over the country.

The tournament begins Wednesday night at 5:00 p.m. it will wrap up on Sunday.

Tickets are $10 per session or $40 for a tournament pass.