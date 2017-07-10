Commissioner wants equipment use proposal to go away

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A proposal to make Augusta workers sign a statement to not misuse their equipment is going back before city leaders.

Commissioner Sean Frantom, wants support at Tuesday’s committee meetings to require workers to acknowledge it’s against policy to take city equipment for personal use.

This comes after landfill equipment and workers were on private property back in March resulting in landfill Director Mark Johnson resigning.

But some commissioners say they’re not going to support the proposal.

“At the end of the day the certain results around Mr Johnson they already know that,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

“Will you voter for this in the future?”

“No I hope it just goes away because I think it’s a non-issue the employees already know that,” said Hasan.

Commissioners will also debate Tuesday whether to do an audit of the Environmental Services department, which oversees the landfill..