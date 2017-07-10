Gamecocks Frank Martin throws out first pitch at GreenJackets game

By Published:

AUGUSTA. Ga. (WJBF Sports) — After Georgia Southern great Adrian Peterson threw out a first pitch a couple weeks ago at Lake Olmstead, another big name came to town to kick off a GreenJackets game. South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin threw out of the first pitch Monday night before Augusta’s series finale with Asheville. Martin’s son Christian also joined in on the fun, throwing out his own first pitch after his father.

The GreenJackets fell 7-1 in the series finale to the Tourists.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s