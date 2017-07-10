Gamecocks Frank Martin throws out first pitch at GreenJackets game

AUGUSTA. Ga. (WJBF Sports) — After Georgia Southern great Adrian Peterson threw out a first pitch a couple weeks ago at Lake Olmstead, another big name came to town to kick off a GreenJackets game. South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin threw out of the first pitch Monday night before Augusta’s series finale with Asheville. Martin’s son Christian also joined in on the fun, throwing out his own first pitch after his father.

