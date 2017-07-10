Jury selection begins for civil trial in Savannah film crew death

Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Three years after a deadly collision between a freight train and a movie crew trespassing on its tracks, a wrongful death lawsuit is heading to trial in Georgia seeking monetary damages from a railroad company.

Twenty-seven-year-old camera assistant Sarah Jones died in the February 2014 crash on a railroad bridge near Jesup. She was part of a crew filming “Midnight Rider,” a movie about singer Gregg Allman. Eight others were also hurt in the accident.

A trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Savannah in a lawsuit Jones’ parents filed against CSX Transportation. They say two trains that passed the movie crew before the crash failed to warn other train operators.

CSX attorneys say the company isn’t to blame. Criminal investigators found CSX twice denied filmmakers permission to access its tracks. Director Randall Miller pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trespassing and served a year in jail in this case.

