Moonshine Mama’s SPIRITED tales of grit, grace and heart

AUGUSTA, Ga.–  Meet an amazing woman who has taken on huge challenges: Troy Ball is the first woman to distill hard liquor in North Carolina.

This “Moonshine Mama” is the founder of Asheville Distilling Company, maker of Troy & Sons whiskies.

Just wait till you hear her story of raising -two- special needs sons for 25 years, and still pursuing her passion.

Troy Ball and son Marshall.

You can meet Troy right here in Augusta next week. The Augusta Author Series is bringing her to town for a Happy Hour Whiskey Tasting and book signing Wednesday, July 19th, at Abel Brown Restaurant.

Get your tickets now at brownpapertickets.com.

Troy Ball, founder of Asheville Distilling Company

