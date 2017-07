OKLAHOMA (WJBF) – An Oklahoma couple is showing the world “through thick and thin” starts before marriage.

Police officers were in the process of arresting 35-year-old Brandon Thompson on felony warrants when he asked them if the proposal to his girlfriend could be done before they took him away.

The officers moved Thompson’s handcuffs so he could place the engagement ring on his fiancee’s finger, and she said yes.

The couple says they will set a wedding date once legal troubles are resolved.