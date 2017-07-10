Open house for proposed I-20 bridge to come soon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Transportation wants your feedback on its new artist renderings of the proposed new I-20 bridge.

It’ll distance the Savannah River from Georgia to South Carolina.

It’ll have three lanes in each direction instead of the current two.

To hear more about this project you can attend an open house tomorrow.

It’s at the Georgia Welcome Center starting at 5 p.m.

If you can’t make it there’s an online survey you can fill out by visiting, www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Public/PublicOutreach .