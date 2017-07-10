Senator calls on FDA to regulate ‘snortable chocolate’

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is urging federal regulators to look into a “snortable chocolate” powder that’s being sold as a way to get a “euphoric energy” rush.

In a letter Saturday, the New York Democrat asks the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the use of caffeine in inhalable food products such as so-called Coco Loko.

Marketed as “raw cacao snuff,” it includes powder made from cacao beans, which contain caffeine. According to news reports, Coco Loko also includes common energy-drink ingredients.

Schumer’s worried it could prove harmful.

Orlando, Florida-based manufacturer Legal Lean Co. didn’t return a call seeking comment. Founder Nick Anderson has said he didn’t consult medical professionals but believes Coco Loko is safe.

The FDA says it hasn’t determined whether it has authority to regulate snortable chocolate.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s