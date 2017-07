SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – At least two Republicans will challenge South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster for his seat in 2018.

Former State Labor and Public Health Chief Catherine Templeton says she has already raised nearly 1.5 million dollars.

McMaster says he raised more than 800,000 in the second quarter.

Former Lieutenant Governor Yancey McGill had about 100,000 dollars on hand last quarter.

So far no Democrats have announced they’ll be running.