Identities of 3 killed in Aiken County wreck released

UPDATE: AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF)– A Monday night wreck on Edgefield Highway has resulted in the deaths of 3 people and severe injuries to 3 others.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Aiken County coroner Tim Carlton, 32 year old Tyler Price of Aiken, 20 year old Zoei Boatright of Ridge Spring, and 22 year old Andrew D. Sanders all died as a result of the crash.

The accident report states, the driver of the 2006 Chevy Impala, Andrew Sanders, crossed the center line and hit a 2005 Pathfinder head on. There was only one survivor in the Impala, Shanna Ard of Aiken. She is currently at a local hospital with what is being considered non-life threatening injuries. The 2 occupants of the Pathfinder, Carlos Corona and Julia Putnam, both of Aiken, are also hospitalized due to the injuries sustained in the accident.

The collision, which happened around 11:00pm Monday night, is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol with follow up reconstruction to obtain more specific details about the wreck. Toxicology is pending on the drivers of both vehicles, Sanders has been shown to be at fault in the crash.

