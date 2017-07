CSRA (WJBF) – Free food July 11 at Chick-fil-A if you come dressed as a cow.

The fast-food chain is celebrating its 13th annual “Cow Appreciation Day.”

There are even some costume tips on the company’s website.

All adult customers have to do is show up in any type of ‘cow’ attire, and you’ll get a free entree.

Children who dress up will get a free kid’s meal.

The giveaway will last until 7 pm.