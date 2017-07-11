Committee okays James Brown Heritage Trail

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Moving forward to have more of the God Father of soul in downtown Augusta.

An Augusta Commission committee voting to establish the creation of a James Brown Heritage Trail in Eighth and Ninth Street corridor..

Some the ideas include art displays or images of James Brown records painted on the sidewalk…

The mayor suggesting that D-O-t grant money could be available to pay for it.

The Downtown Development Authority said it is something it will be looking into.

“We’ve already reached out to GDOT to look at what funding can be used and they specifically said you can’t use it for art so we got to look for at possibly another funding source that was the purpose of today,” said Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Margaret Woodard.

A commission committee also approved creating a new James Brown Display at Augusta Regional Airport Mayor Davis saying the city museum directors estimated that could be done for about 25 thousand dollars.