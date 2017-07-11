Committee wants operational review of landfill

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Commissioner Ben Hasan was the main force pushing to uncover what’s exactly going on at the landfill.

“Would this be a forensic audit looking for wrong doing?”

“No it won’t do that at all just try to give us an example of where we are because we really don’t know,” said Commissioner Hasan.

What the Administrative Services Committee knew was that it would like to know more about what’s going on at the landfill agreeing to the administrators proposal to hire an outside firm to do a review and audit of the entire operation…

“Any time you change department heads I wouldn’t want to go into a situation with a new job unless I knew exactly what was on the books what kind of conditions we were in so forth so I would welcome that,” said Commissioner Andrew Jefferson.

“We need to find out what’s out there who is out there labor men equipment we can make some decisions for the future it wouldn’t be right to bring in a new guy and every time something goes wrong out there we blame Mark Johnson,” said Commissioner Grady Smith.

But some questioned why bring in another firm for the review when the city already does an annual audit of all departments.

“We’re going to get the results next week from Maudlin and Jenkins I’m not sure an audit would do differently then we’re already doing currently,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

“What about cost?

“I mean well what can you do today for free I means it’s better to do an audit and pay the cost of that then to find on down the road that things were weren’t quite exactly thought they we’re going to be,” said Commissioner Jefferson.

Committee members did not know the cost of hiring this firm for the operational review, but say the budget will come back to the board for final approval, meanwhile, the commission named Lori Videtto, as Interim Environmental Services Director she is currently serving as Deputy Director