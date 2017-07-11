D.A.’s staffing increase request gets pulled

Published:
Augusta’s District attorney is not ready to act on increasing her staff.A request to three different committees from Natalie Paine to hire five new assistant district attorneys got deleted from discussions today.

Some commissioners say they were surprised by the request considering the D.A. was only appointed to the job in March.

“Well when I read it on the agenda I was a little surprised it is awfully soon,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The Chairman of the Finance Committee, Sean Frantom   says the D.A wasn’t ready to move forward with the request and that the items were placed on the committee agendas by mistake.

